Gwiazdy świętują Dzień Ojca. Justin Timberlake z długowłosym synem na scenie. Rozczuli Was zdjęcie Baracka Obamy
Justin Timberlake z synem
Justin Timberlake opublikował z okazji Dnia Ojca zdjęcie nie z tatą, a z synem. Muzyk nigdy nie ukrywał, że chce mieć rodzinę i po trzech latach od ślubu z Jessicą Albą, na świat przyszedł ich syn, Silas Randall. Chłopiec jest oczkiem w głowie artysty. Nie dziwi więc, że Justin zabierał go ze sobą w trasę koncertową. Na zdjęciu piękny moment, kiedy Silas pojawił się na scenie razem z tatą.
Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.
Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days. We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone - we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin. We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same. It's a cycle. And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country... I'm reminded today that the first lessons start at home. Im grateful for both of my dads and my mother for teaching me those lessons from the beginning. And for listening to me when I had something to say that they hadn't learned. I pray for that humility with my own son. I'm grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it. I'm grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back. ? ? Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there. While we owe our sons and daughters these lessons in the places where the doors close at night, I hope you are as inspired as I am to make them THE TRUTH in the places that same door opens every morning and we send them out to discover. There's more to do. And we are built for it. After all, we are the Dads. Sending my love to you and yours.
Fergie
Zdjęciem z jednym z rodziców pochwaliła się w sieci również Fergie. Kalifornijska piosenkarka opublikowała selfie z tatą. Jon Patrick Ferguson zapozował w turkusowej koszuli i szczerze się uśmiechnął. Fergie przebrała się natomiast za Wonder Woman.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner również uczciła Dzień Ojca. Na jej instagramowym koncie pojawiły się dwie pamiątkowe fotografie. Jedna pochodzi sprzed 22 lat, kiedy celebrytka była mała, a jej tata był mężczyzną. Druga fotografia to selfie najmłodszej miliarderki na świecie i Caitlyn Jenner.
Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie.
David Beckham
Uwielbiany na całym świecie piłkarz wrzucił na Instagram ujęcie wszystkich swoich pociech. Niestety zabrakło jego samego. Do niepublikowanego wcześniej zdjęcie zapozowali: 21-letni Brooklyn, osiemnastoletni Romeo James, piętnastoletni Cruz David i dziewięcioletnia Harper.
Barack Obama
Piękną fotografią rodziny pochwaliła się również Michelle Obama. Była Pierwsza Dama Stanów Zjednoczonych podziękowała mężowi za to, jakim wspaniałym ojcem jest dla ich córek, Mali i Natashy.